Video | ‘Kashmir’s Kehwa Man’ Spreading Warmth in Chilly Weather

Mushtaq Hussain Akhoon serves Kehwa to tourists in a traditional Kashmiri samavar (kettle) during the chilly winter days on the waters of Dal lake in Srinagar. As per Akhoon, 14 varieties including almonds, cashew, walnuts, honey and saffron etc. are added to the drink to make it healthy and tasty.