GKWebTV

Video | Kashmir’s literary legacy: A story of ‘Ghulam Muhammad Noor Muhammad Tajran-e-Kutb’

Once a hub for knowledge and literature, over 100-year-old ‘Ghulam Muhammad Noor Muhammad Tajran-e-Kutb’ has now diminished and is limited to a stationery store. The first copy of the Holy Quran in Kashmiri language was published in this bookstore only. Report: Zubair Qureshi