Video | Keran residents face decade-long ordeal with unfinished bridge

Residents of Keran in Kupwara have expressed frustration as the under-construction bridge near the main market remains incomplete even after 10 years, causing hardships to the locals who have to walk several kilometers to reach their homes. The incomplete bridge is also affecting medical emergencies, as patients have to be carried on makeshift stretchers to the nearest health center. Report: Zubair Qureshi