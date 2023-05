GKWebTV

Video | KYARI distributes eco-friendly e-rickshaws among underprivileged individuals

It is better to provide livelihood to a poor person than to feed him one meal. This sentiment was proved today when a local NGO called KYARI in collaboration with a Delhi based NGO distributed eco-friendly e-rickshaws among individuals from an underprivileged section. GK WebTV's Zubair Qureshi spoke to KYARI founder Arhan Bagati and a few beneficiaries.