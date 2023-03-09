GKWebTV

Video | Lal Ded Museum: Cherished Past and Its Conservation

Over a century-old building on the banks of Jhelum in the Ganpatyar area of Srinagar has witnessed it all – the peaceful and tumultuous Kashmir. The building which has served as the first office of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation was turned into Lal Ded Museum after relentless efforts by conservationists. The double storey building which was built during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh was also converted into a school by renowned port Pandit Deena Nath Nadim. In a conversation with GKWEBTV, Mr Saleem Beigh, Convenor, Intach J&K, reveals the fascinating story of this building and the efforts to preserve it.