Video | LG orders time bound probe as police SI selection list comes under scanner

Amid allegations of large scale fraud in the selection list of police Sub-inspector posts issued by the J&K Services Selection Board, the LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his administration has decided to probe the matter. LG Sinha while speaking at a passing out parade in Udhampur said that a time-bound probe led by Additional Chief Secretary, Home will be conducted into the allegations and corrective measures will be taken in case any wrongdoing is established.
