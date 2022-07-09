GKWebTV

Video | LG visits Amarnath cloudburst victims at SKIMS Soura

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited SKIMS Soura to enquire about injured Yatris in cloud burst near Amarnath Cave on Friday. As per an official handout, the LG interacted with the patients admitted in the hospital and assured them of all facilitation on behalf of the J& K administration. Director SKIMS informed the LG that 52 yatris had been admitted to SKIMS of whom 35 have been discharged while one expired. At present 15 patients including seven cloud burst affected are admitted in SKIMS and were airlifted directly to SKIMS.