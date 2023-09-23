GKWebTV

Video | Maqsooda S. Sarfi: Bridging cultures and strengthening Indo-Japan relations

Maqsooda S. Sarfi, the President of the Ishikawa Cultural Foundation, has been honored with the prestigious President's Medal in recognition of her achievements in the field of education and remarkable contributions to fostering Indo-Japan relations. Born and raised in Kashmir, Ms. Sarfi's journey to Japan began after she earned her PhD from the Centre of Central Asian Studies at Kashmir University in 1999, specializing in Mongolian history and culture. Her outstanding academic achievements earned her a scholarship from the Union Ministry of Human Resources, allowing her to pursue a two-year program at the Mongolian National University. Residing in Kanazawa, Japan, for nearly four decades, she has not only taught cross-cultural communication at universities but has also established her presence in the Japanese business world. Her integration into Japanese society has made her a prominent figure in the mixed Indo-Japanese cultural landscape. As the President of the Ishikawa Indian Association, she has consistently organized cultural events that have enriched India's image in Japan. GKWEBTV Report: Mudasir Khan