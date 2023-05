GKWebTV

Video | Mazhama Health Centre: A Symbol of ‘Neglect and Despair’

The Mazhma Health Centre, a vital facility for the local community, lies in ruins. Despite the construction of a new building, the doors remain locked, leaving people without access to essential medical services. Nobody knows why the new building remains locked. Whatever the reasons, the consequences are grave and people, especially elderly, are made to suffer and travel to Magam town to receive the basic treatment.