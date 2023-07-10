GKWebTV

Video | Meet Mufferah Majeed Who is Building a Solar-Powered Boat

Mufferah Majeed has won accolades from LG Manoj Sinha for her efforts to build a solar boat, which show her dedication to combat climate change and promote green development. Mufferah, an undergraduate student from the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district is on a mission to build a solar panel and steam-powered boat. She has been working on the project for the last one-and-a-half year. GKWEBTV’s Zubair Qureshi catches up with the Sopore girl to know more about her efforts.