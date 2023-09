GKWebTV

Video | Meet Rahila Yaseen, a computer programmer who finds peace in art

Rahila Yaseen, a born artist hailing from Srinagar, has unearthed her true calling in the world of art after transitioning from a career as a computer programmer. Rahila's artistic journey commenced during her childhood and has remained a steadfast passion ever since. For her, art serves as a healing remedy that brings inner peace.