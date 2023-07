GKWebTV

Video | Meet Saiqa Rashid who crafts Quranic verses into visual masterpieces

Saiqa Rashid is an exceptional artist who possesses a remarkable talent for calligraphy. With a passion that knows no bounds, she has dedicated herself to the art of transforming words into visual masterpieces. Saiya's work primarily revolves around the elegant strokes of Quranic verses, infusing them with grace, beauty, and spiritual depth.