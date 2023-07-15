GKWebTV

Video | 'Meet The Eminent': JKAACL celebrates Literary Legacy of Rafiq Raaz

JKAACL organised the "Meet The Eminent" programme at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, featuring the noted poet and writer of the Kashmir Valley, Rafiq Raaz. During the event, the gathering honored and acknowledged the significant literary contributions of Rafiq Raaz, who has made a profound impact on the literary landscape of the region. The presence of renowned writers added to the aura of the occasion. Report: Zubair Qureshi