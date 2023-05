GKWebTV

As part of the National Solar Mission to achieve the target of 500 GW by 2030, the "Kashmir Solar Expo 2023" has been organized at the Exhibition Hall, Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency provides 65% subsidy to those who install solar panels on the roofs of their houses. Can the people of Jammu and Kashmir really get relief from high electricity bills with this scheme? Find out in this video. Report: Zubair Qureshi