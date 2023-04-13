GKWebTV

Video | More women seeking mental health care in Jammu and Kashmir

There has been an alarming increase in suicide cases in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly among women. This has led to concerns about the mental health of the population, prompting the creation of a digital counseling center called Tele-Manas, which aims to provide mental health support and assistance to those in need. Women are seeking help at Tele-Manas in increasing numbers, suggesting that they are particularly vulnerable to mental health problems in this difficult time. Watch this GKWEBTV report.