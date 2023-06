GKWebTV

Video | Netaji wanted people to feel like free birds: NSA Ajit Doval

Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) said I will not compromise for anything less than full independence and freedom. He said that he not only wants to free this country from political subjugation but there is a need to change the political, social and cultural mindset of the people and they should feel like free birds in the sky: NSA Ajit Doval at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture in Delhi