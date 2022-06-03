GKWebTV

Video | NHM orders audit of caesarean birth in govt hospitals

The caesarean birth rate in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 42% and has crossed the Standard WHO norms of 15%. In Kashmir province alone, this rate is 60% which is higher than most of the states in the country. Taking a serious note, the National Health Mission has ordered audit of all caesarean births being done in Govt hospitals. Addressing a press conference, NHM, Managing Director, Yaseen Ahmed Choudhry said that the situation is alarming in both private and Govt hospitals.