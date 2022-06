GKWebTV

Video | Labourer killed, another injured in Chadoora attack

A labourer was killed and another injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, police said. ”Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed,” said a police spokesman.