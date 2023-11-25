Video | Normalcy claims in J&K ‘mere prank’: Omar Abdullah on Rajouri killings GK Video Desk November 25, 2023 4:33 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:1 × 1 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Normalcy claims in J&K ‘mere prank’: Omar Abdullah on Rajouri killingsNext Next post: Govt announces winter break for Kashmir schools