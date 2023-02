GKWebTV

Video | 'Not a Death Sentence'

While there has been an increase in the number of cancer cases in children, experts say the disease is not a "death sentence". They say that timely diagnosis, treatment and care can make our children healthy. Watch this conversation of Dr. Faisal Guru, a pediatric cancer specialist at SKIMS Soura, with GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi.