Video | On World Epilepsy Day, noted neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan says that stigma and lack of awareness are hindering proper treatment of epilepsy. GK Video Desk November 17, 2023 7:52 am No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eleven − 6 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Div Com reviews safety measures at Doda accident siteNext Next post: Kulgam encounter: Operation resumes; fresh firing heard