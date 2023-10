GKWebTV

Video | ‘Overcoming adversity’: Srinagar entrepreneur Smarty Gee's inspiring journey with Sadaf Spices

Paralyzed at the tender age of 12, a Srinagar girl didn’t let her disability push her into poverty. Instead, she ventured into the field of entrepreneurship and became independent. In this episode of GKWEBTV, we bring you the inspiring journey of Smarty Gee, the founder of Sadaf Spices.