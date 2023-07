GKWebTV

Video | Prominent Artist Cautions Youth Against Making Theatre A Career

Reflecting the current state of dejection among the artists in Kashmir, prominent theatre artist Farhat Siddiqui says that youth shouldn’t pursue theatre as a career. While acknowledging the glorious past of theatre in Kashmir, Ms Siddiqui’s statement highlights the challenges artists have to face. Watch her conversation with GKWEBTV’s Zubair Qureshi.