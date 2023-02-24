GKWebTV

Video | Property tax: Why can’t affluent people pay for services? asks LG

As administration extended Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to the farmers of all 20 districts of J&K, LG Manoj Sinha said that efforts are afoot for a mega plan for a golden J&K. That shall not remain on paper only but actually happen on ground, and that efforts are underway, he said. There are many farmers and on this there have been talks. The Rs 5013 crore are easy on tongue but to fetch them (is a challenge). In a small union territory like J&K where there is no income from water or power, levying a nominal house tax creates hue and cry. Although if we don't pay for any services but I think there is a need for us all to talk over this. To take care of people rights is admin's responsibility but if able people won't pay for services. If there is money for phones or data or videos and games, I think we all need to discuss this, how to move ahead. We need to find a way.