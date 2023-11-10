Video | QR code will be available on Mpay Delight in 15 to 20 days: MD JK Bank GK Video Desk November 10, 2023 4:24 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:four + 18 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Video | Gulmarg receives six-inches snow as Met predicts improvement in weatherNext Next post: Skier Arif Khan shines with gold, bronze medals at Dubai event