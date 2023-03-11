GKWebTV

Video | Rain deficit, early tulip bloom in Kashmir trigger concerns among environmentalists

The tulips have bloomed early this year owing to high temperatures in March. MeT officials and weather experts say that J&K has received below normal rains and snowfall in January and February this year. MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said that there was 22 percent deficit in precipitation in J&K in the two winter months. There was above 60 percent deficit in Jammu, Kathua and Shopian district while the shortfall was between 20 to 59 percent in Kupwara, Bandipora, Srinagar, Badgam, Rajouri, Reasi, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Samba districts. Faizan Arif, an independent weather observer, said that the glaciers have started melting which may trigger water shortage in future