Video | Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar on two-day J&K visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in Srinagar for his 2-day visit to J&K visit. Singh arrived at the Srinagar airport where he was received by top Army, police and civil administration officials including IGP Kashmir and DC Budgam. The Defence Minister will visit forward areas and interact with troops during his visit. He will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on Friday.