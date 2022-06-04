GKWebTV

Video | Ramban resident arrested in Slathia Chowk blast case

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the March 10 explosion at Slathia chowk in J&K's Udhampur district in which a person was killed while fifteen others were injured. Quoting a police officer, the accused is hailing from Ramban district was zeroed in on by the police after police developed some leads. "Besides, a few more arrests have been made by police in the case who are found involved in the conspiracy and were in touch with handlers who planned this strike," the officer said.