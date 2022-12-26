GKWebTV

Video | Reduced to Ashes

With the arrival of winter, people have started flocking various tourist destinations in Kashmir. The snow clad mountains, the frozen waterfalls and the fallen chinars are trending on social media. But that isn't all. There's another side of the story as well. Every year we hear about hundreds of fire mishaps. This year is no different. It is just the third week of December and we have already witnessed several fire incidents where several families were rendered homeless. This catastrophe comes uninvited and turns every dream and every saving into ashes. Unfortunately, not everyone who loses his/her property to fire is able to reconstruct that. Winter season is undoubtedly a blessing for us but it is our utmost responsibility to remain vigilant and make sure to keep our houses and the surroundings safe.