Video | Rising vegetable prices aggravate economic strain on residents in Kashmir

Amidst the flood in northern India and heavy rainfall in the Kashmir valley, the rising vegetable prices have intensified economic strain for Kashmiri consumers. The natural disasters have adversely affected local output, leading to a decrease in the supply of vegetables. As a result, the demand-supply imbalance has fueled further price increases, making it difficult for people in the region to afford basic necessities.