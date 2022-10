GKWebTV

Video | ‘Sagg Eco Village’

Built a decade ago, ‘Sagg Eco Village’ has become a major attraction for both local and non-local travellers. Spread over 1.5 acres in Watlar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, this eco village signifies the importance of sustainable life along with the preservation and development of the cultural and historical heritage of Kashmir. GKWEBTV correspondent Zubair Qureshi talks to the founder of the village, Fayaz Ahmad.