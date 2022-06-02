GKWebTV

Video | Santro maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away at 73

Legendary Santoor maestro and Padma Shree awardee Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Gurgaon. Sources told Greater Kashmir that Sopori, hailed as the ‘Saint of the Santoor’ breathed his last at Fortis Hospital Gurgaon. His cremation will take place tomorrow afternoon, they said. Born as Pandit Bhajan Lal in 1948 in Srinagar, Sopori went on to master the Santoor - a classical Indian musical instrument. He was awarded the Jammu and Kashmir State lifetime achievement award on 67th Indian Republic Day 2016.