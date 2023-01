GKWebTV

Video | ‘Shaitan Wazwan’: Story Behind This Strange Name

Addressing somebody by the name of ‘Shaitan’ or devil might sound strange, but the story behind this mysterious reference to Kashmir’s famous and most sought-after chefs is equally interesting. Watch Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in this GKWEBTV episode to know why this several generation old house of chefs got the name of Shaitaan Wazas.