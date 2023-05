GKWebTV

Video | Smart City: An Exclusive Conversation with SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir

"Roads are not being narrowed in Lal Chowk, but they are being geometrically corrected," said Athar Aamir, during an exclusive conversation with GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi. The CEO of Srinagar Smart City Project talked about revamping of historic Polo View Street, facade improvement, pace of work and other things. Watch this special video.