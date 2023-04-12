GKWebTV

Video | Smarty City Project and Concerns!

While the Srinagar Smart City project is being seen as a significant step towards modernizing the city and providing better living conditions for its residents, concerns have been raised by locals and businessmen regarding the narrowing of roads and the expansion of footpaths. One of the concerns raised by the businessmen is the dust generated during the construction work, which can spoil their merchandise. To address this issue, they say the construction work should be carried out only at night, when the markets are closed. This would minimize the inconvenience caused to the businesses and ensure that their merchandise remains safe. Watch this GKWEBTV report.