Video | Spiritual Homecoming: Hajis Arrive at Srinagar Airport, Carrying Blessings from Mecca

The arrival of Hajj pilgrims at Srinagar Airport is a sight of profound significance and emotions. Clad in simple, traditional white clothing, the pilgrims exude an air of spiritual fulfillment and reverence. Family members and well-wishers eagerly await the arrival of their loved ones, brimming with anticipation and joy. As the airport gates open, the atmosphere becomes charged with excitement and emotions. Tearful reunions take place as families embrace and offer heartfelt greetings to the returning pilgrims.