Video | Students complain of lack of basic facilities at SPS library

Students who come to SPS Library Srinagar to prepare for various competitive exams have complained that the library lacks basic facilities. According to the students, air conditioners have been installed in the library but they are not working due to which they are facing great difficulties in this scorching heat. Students also complained about the lack of the Internet access and the lack of cleanliness in the toilets. When contacted, the director of the library, Muhammad Rafi, said the complaints of the students were genuine and that the matter has been brought to the notice of the higher authorities and now their response is awaited.