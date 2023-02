GKWebTV

Video | Teaching Art

Famed artist and former Dean of Fine Arts Department, Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Zahoor Zargar is teaching art to youth in Srinagar. Mr Zargar says that he is the first person in Kashmir and second in India to obtain a master’s degree in visualisation. In this candid conversation with GKWEBTV’s Zubair Qureshi, Mr Zargar says that he has started online and offline classes for art lovers.