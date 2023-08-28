GKWebTV

Video | The story behind fall and rise of Kani Art

Nestled 20 kilometers away from Srinagar along the picturesque Srinagar-Gulmarg highway, Kanihama village has emerged as a haven for the exquisite artistry of Kani shawls. Today, Kanihama boasts a coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its Kani shawls. The village has evolved into a vibrant craft tourism destination, bridging the gap between artisans and admirers. With live demonstrations and direct interactions, tourists gain an immersive understanding of the art, forging a connection that safeguards its future and elevates the authenticity of Kani shawls in the global arena.