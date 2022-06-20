GKWebTV

Video | Three Dilapidated Bridges in Srinagar Pose Threat to Residents

Three wooden bridges connecting around four habitations with Koolipora in the Babademb area of Srinagar city are in a dilapidated condition, with locals alleging that the authorities have turned a deaf ear to their repeated pleas. Locals said two kids had a close shave with death recently after they fell into the water body. They have been demanding construction of concrete bridges over the water body so that they don't have to face any issues. Watch this GKWEBTV report.