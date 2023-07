GKWebTV

Video | Traps set in Badamwari after 'leopard' sighting

It has not been fully established yet whether it was indeed a leopard that was sighted in the Badamwari area of Srinagar. But realising the sensitivity of the situation, a joint team of the Forest Department and the Wildlife Department has launched a search operation in the area and a trap has also been set. Report: Zubair Qureshi