Video | Tributes paid to cop shot dead in Pulwama

A police sub-inspector was shot dead by terrorists last evening after he had left home to work in his paddy fields in Pampore area of Pulwama district, police said today. was shot dead by terrorists last evening after he had left home to work in his paddy fields in Pampore area of Pulwama district, police said today. As per a police spokesman, the body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora posted as SI in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home this morning.