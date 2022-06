GKWebTV

Video | Two terrorists tasked to attack soft targets held in Pattan: police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two LeT terrorists tasked with attacking soft targets in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A police spokesman identified the accused as Irshad Mir, a category C and Zahid Bashir, both from Nehalpora Pattan missing since May 9 and 20 respectively. "The investigation into the case established that the youths had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT, " he said.