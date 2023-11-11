Watch: Tapestry weaving faces extinction in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 11: The age-old art of tapestry weaving, once a flourishing craft in Kashmir, is on the brink of extinction as the last remaining artisan battles illness, leaving the future of this intricate art form uncertain.

The sole practitioner of this unique form of weaving, situated in Khanyar, has been the custodian of this craft for years.

Tapestry, also known as needlepoint, involves creating exquisite designs on canvas using a frame, meticulously weaving wool into intricate patterns.

The base canvas, woven in Khanyar locality of Srinagar, undergoes a tracing process before the artisan works on it, ensuring a handmade masterpiece, said Muhammad Hussain, who is associated with the trade.

However, the artist’s declining health has cast a shadow over the future of tapestry weaving in the region. “When I am dead, so is this craft in Kashmir. I am really sick, I swear; even my sight is not that good anymore,” laments weaver Ghulam Qadir.

The dwindling number of artisans and the reluctance of others to take up the craft have compounded the challenges faced by this unique art form. Tapestry, known for its use in wall hangings, floor coverings, cushion covers, and wall decorations, was once highly valued, even surpassing the demand for carpets. It has a global clientele, particularly in Europe, where it originated.

Despite the high demand and willingness of patrons to pay premium prices, the unavailability of skilled artisans and the declining health of the sole practitioner have pushed this art form to the brink. The weaver, with a heavy heart, reflects on the grim reality, “This craft is dead for me. For now, this is dead,” said Aijaz Ahmad Posh, who is associated with the trade.