Video | Vibrant Artistry and Passion: Iftekhar Ahmad Wani's Journey of Self-Taught Inspiration

In a conversation brimming with vivid hues and passion, Iftekhar Ahmad Wani, a self-taught artist who works in Saudi Arabia, shares his artistic journey with GKWEBTV. Mr. Wani expresses his belief that art comes naturally to him and encourages everyone to pursue their passions. As the camera pans across a vibrant studio, filled with an array of colors and brushes, the creative energy is palpable. With a paint-stained apron and a twinkle in his eyes, Mr. Wani begins, "Art has been a part of my life since 2012, and it has always flowed through me effortlessly. It's as if the act of creating is ingrained in my very being." With a touch of nostalgia, Mr. Wani reveals his main source of inspiration. "Kashmir, my beloved homeland, is where my heart finds solace. Its beauty and serenity are unparalleled. Whenever I paint, I can't help but draw from the enchanting essence of Kashmir. It's my muse, my sanctuary." A painting depicting the mesmerizing beauty of Khanqah-e-Moula captures the viewer's attention. Mr. Wani's eyes light up as he describes its significance. "As a child, my father, who was an engineer, used to take me to Khanqah-e-Moula. Those memories have become a treasure, and after his passing, I found solace in painting those cherished places. Shehr-e-Khas, with its intricate details, poses a challenge, but there's a poetic atmosphere that draws me in."