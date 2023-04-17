GKWebTV

Video | Want to ditch almunium utensils, opt for Ali Mohd's wooden kitchen items like glass, kettle, samovar

Budgam's Ali Mohammad has been making 'health friendly' kitchen utensils out of wood. He says that there is demand from locals as well. as foreigners for his items like glass, kettle, samovar, eating bowls and others. He says that the utensils made of almunium have bad affect on health which is not the case with wooden items. He became interested in wooden items after a hakeem approached him for a wooden glass for a patient. Since then his interest has increased in this craft.