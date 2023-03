GKWebTV

Video | Waste Dumping Worries Environmentalists in Ganderbal

A waste disposal structure near the Environment Park on the banks of Sindh river, an ecologically sensitive zone in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, has raised alarm among local people and environmentalists. Local people say that this will affect a lot of population and the environment. However, BDO Kangan Arif Sheikh says they will dispose off the waste through a scientific method. Report: Zubair Qureshi