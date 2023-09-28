GKWebTV

Video | Water Zorbing introduced in Dal lake, tourists excited

Dal Lake introduces water zorbing, an exciting adventure activity drawing both locals and tourists. Previously available in Sonmarg and Pahalgam, this sport is now offered at the heart of Srinagar, allowing participants to roll inside transparent, inflatable spheres on the lake's surface. Local entrepreneur Sheikh Yamin aims to enrich Dal Lake's adventure options, with safety measures in place and the support of the tourism department.