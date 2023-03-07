GKWebTV

Video | Wheelchair-Bound, But Standing Tall

Rukaya Akbar, a resident of Kunzer in northern Baramulla district, was just four-years-old when medical negligence following a bout of fever left her disabled. Since then she has been able to move with the help of a wheelchair. After doctors told her father to keep her busy in work, she started to pass her time on a shop. However, as time passed she took the job seriously after realising importance of financial independence. “In my 20s, I took command of my business and also started shawl weaving. I have started helping my family as well,” she said. "Life is difficult but we don't have to lose hope," she said. Her father said that he acted on the advice of doctor to save her from slipping into depression. "She is now doing the work seriously,” he said.