Video | With his daughter Rubina's help, Abdul Rahim powers his family's livelihood running a watermill in Beerwah

Rubina was in her 12th class when she started helping her father run the watermill grinding flour in Nejul village of Beerwah tehsil in Budgam. The family, comprising three daughters and a son, have relied on the watermill for its livelihood. Their father Abdul Rahim says that he was able to sustain and educate his children from the earnings through the watermill with help from his daughters.